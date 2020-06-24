Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 297 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Danaher by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,392. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $178.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at $378,507,356.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

