Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 301 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $896,000. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 16.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 139.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 352,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,419,000 after acquiring an additional 205,503 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $434,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.61. 1,055,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,406. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.28 and a 200-day moving average of $118.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

