Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 677 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,998,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,361,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 88,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,966 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,565,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,674,978 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.11. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

