Paula Bell Acquires 53 Shares of Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell bought 53 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 234 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £124.02 ($157.85).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Paula Bell purchased 51 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £129.03 ($164.22).

On Monday, May 4th, Paula Bell sold 131,769 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.99), for a total value of £309,657.15 ($394,116.27).

On Friday, April 24th, Paula Bell bought 51 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £125.97 ($160.33).

LON:SPT traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 230 ($2.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Spirent Communications Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 146.60 ($1.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 270.50 ($3.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 246.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 230.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPT. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 225 ($2.86) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.44) to GBX 255 ($3.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 185 ($2.35) to GBX 173 ($2.20) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 222 ($2.83) to GBX 230 ($2.93) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 213.29 ($2.71).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

