Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded down $6.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.24. 5,488,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,721,157. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $175.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

