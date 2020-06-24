PCHAIN Market Cap Reaches $2.86 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, Hotbit and IDEX. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $2,879.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.90 or 0.05241345 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00053946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002678 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004455 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,011,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 775,067,591 tokens. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DEx.top, Bibox, DDEX, Switcheo Network, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

