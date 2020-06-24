PeepCoin (PCN) Market Cap Hits $10.77 Million

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $10.77 million and approximately $1.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, C-Patex and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001492 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001118 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PeepCoin Profile

PeepCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 154,687,427,381 coins and its circulating supply is 115,487,427,381 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

