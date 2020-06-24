PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,489,000 after acquiring an additional 185,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,277,000 after acquiring an additional 195,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,985,537,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,404,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,104. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

