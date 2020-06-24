Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Gap Up to $29.88

Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.45, but opened at $29.88. Performance Food Group shares last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 79,086 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,515 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,587 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

