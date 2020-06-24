PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Shares Gap Up to $8.75

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $8.75. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 1,343,261 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBR shares. Scotiabank raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0931 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This is a boost from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 12.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,821,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 313,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Compass Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 307,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 218,730 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,336,000 after acquiring an additional 430,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

