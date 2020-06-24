PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Shares Gap Up to $8.44

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $8.44. PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 4,237,752 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/S from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. PETROLEO BRASIL/S had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

