Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

PGSVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,312. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $179.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA Company Profile

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides geophysical services. The company operates through three business units: Sales & Imaging, New Ventures, and Operations & Technology. It offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies.

