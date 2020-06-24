Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 124.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$1.15 to C$1.90 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.83.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.78. 351,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.53 million and a PE ratio of 7.18. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.46.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

