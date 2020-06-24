Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Gap Up to $1.26

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.26. Phunware shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 21,267 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHUN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Phunware in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get Phunware alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $51.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 16.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phunware had a negative net margin of 80.97% and a negative return on equity of 266.76%. The company had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Phunware Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 21,694 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $32,757.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,420.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Phunware by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phunware by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 125,887 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phunware by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 209,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.