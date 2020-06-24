Pi Financial Reiterates C$2.25 Price Target for Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB)

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) has been given a C$2.25 price objective by research analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 million and a PE ratio of -12.24.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

