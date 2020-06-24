Pigeoncoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.12 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $47,610.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 56.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001197 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001145 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 5,515,124,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.