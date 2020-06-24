Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang Sells 2,309 Shares

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $55,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tseli Lily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,309 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $48,512.09.

On Thursday, May 21st, Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $26,932.80.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,672,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,044,217. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.54. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 47,570 shares during the period. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,964,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 19.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,865,000 after buying an additional 1,081,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8,544.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PINS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut Pinterest to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

