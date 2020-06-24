POA Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.87 Million (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. POA Network has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One POA Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Bibox and Binance.

About POA Network

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network.

POA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Binance, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

