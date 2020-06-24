Preveceutical Medical (CNSX:PREV) Stock Price Down 18.2%

Shares of Preveceutical Medical Inc (CNSX:PREV) were down 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 892,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04.

Preveceutical Medical Company Profile (CNSX:PREV)

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, develops options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. It has research and development programs, including dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the addictive analgesics, such as morphine, fentanyl, and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions.

