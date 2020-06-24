PRiVCY Market Cap Reaches $29,857.71 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $29,857.71 and approximately $1.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00101182 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039412 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000215 BTC.

PRiVCY is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PRiVCY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

