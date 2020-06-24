Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lessened by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,470 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.2% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after buying an additional 1,216,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,757,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,574,000 after buying an additional 600,867 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.73. 5,139,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,796,388. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $294.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

