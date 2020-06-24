PROXIMUS/ADR’s (BGAOY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised PROXIMUS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BGAOY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117. PROXIMUS/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86.

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public markets in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

