Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 107.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,972 shares during the quarter. Qorvo makes up approximately 0.6% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 275.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $13,163,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $153,446.40. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,437 shares of company stock worth $3,205,970 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.38. The stock had a trading volume of 677,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,412. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.14. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.