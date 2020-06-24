Quantum Capital Management Boosts Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 870.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,114.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 59,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,340. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $828,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,735.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $69,672.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

