Quantum Capital Management Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Quantum Capital Management lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.35. 2,881,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,149,514. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average is $86.62. The stock has a market cap of $143.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $99.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

