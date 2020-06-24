Quantum Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Quantum Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,064.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth $96,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Shares of TRNO stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.71. 14,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,575. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

