Quantum Capital Management Has $204,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Quantum Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,058,000 after purchasing an additional 217,299 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 6.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,428,000 after purchasing an additional 387,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,353,000 after purchasing an additional 436,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,271,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,823,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,391,000 after purchasing an additional 154,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

