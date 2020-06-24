Quantum Capital Management Purchases 719 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 768.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 412,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 365,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,637,000 after buying an additional 318,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of ITM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.01. 4,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,012. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $52.37.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.