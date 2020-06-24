Quantum Capital Management Sells 276 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Quantum Capital Management trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,707,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,915,000 after buying an additional 71,563 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 24,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.37. The stock had a trading volume of 954,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,216,444. The firm has a market cap of $298.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.