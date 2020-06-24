Quantum Capital Management Sells 89 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Quantum Capital Management reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $5.34 on Wednesday, hitting $199.44. 104,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,764,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.62.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

