QuickX Protocol Trading Up 28.3% Over Last Week (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $7.27 million and $203,875.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuickX Protocol Profile

QCX is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

