Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Buys 734 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.5% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 54,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,726,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 33,117 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,942,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,985 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,463,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,149,514. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $99.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average is $86.62. The stock has a market cap of $143.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.