Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 5,153 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 2.2% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,852. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.