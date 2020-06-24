Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 2.5% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,455,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,892,628. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

