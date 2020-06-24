Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. CSX comprises about 1.4% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 147.8% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.78. The company had a trading volume of 144,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,003. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.77 and its 200-day moving average is $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.