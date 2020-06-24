Raise (RAISE) Trading 150.9% Higher This Week

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Raise has a market cap of $672,086.72 and approximately $36,242.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raise has traded up 150.9% against the US dollar. One Raise token can currently be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.80 or 0.01876858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00170987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00049843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00112970 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,750,611 tokens. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

