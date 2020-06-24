Rate3 (RTE) One Day Volume Hits $156,788.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Rate3 has a market cap of $628,550.61 and approximately $156,788.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, DEx.top, FCoin and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.90 or 0.05241345 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00053946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002678 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Coinrail, FCoin, HADAX, Bibox, DEx.top, DDEX, BitForex, ABCC and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.