Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

6/16/2020 – Anavex Life Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

6/15/2020 – Anavex Life Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

6/12/2020 – Anavex Life Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

6/8/2020 – Anavex Life Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Dawson James. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Anavex Life Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Anavex Life Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Anavex Life Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Anavex Life Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Anavex Life Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ AVXL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. 16,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,693. The company has a market cap of $303.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. Anavex Life Sciences Corp has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.31.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. 19.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

