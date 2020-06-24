Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Gap Up to $12.94

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.45, but opened at $12.94. Red Rock Resorts shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 78,358 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RRR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet dropped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($2.31). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,050,000 after purchasing an additional 355,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,984,000 after buying an additional 109,187 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,201,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,678,000 after acquiring an additional 470,679 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $20,108,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after acquiring an additional 810,465 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

