Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Gap Up to $6.93

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $6.93. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 2,221,310 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.04.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

In other news, Director Fred Matera bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 89.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

