Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 352 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.21. 18,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,170. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.35.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CDW will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

