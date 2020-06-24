Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 1,567 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,156 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.35. 1,975,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,868,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41. The stock has a market cap of $254.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

