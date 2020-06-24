Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 1,914 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.49.

NYSE:C traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.81. 18,625,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,701,170. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.76. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

