Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 75,657 Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,657 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,157,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after buying an additional 162,959 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,075,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in CNH Industrial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,776,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 146,913 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

CNHI traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. 90,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.46. CNH Industrial NV has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial NV will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

