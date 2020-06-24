Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Capital World Investors increased its position in Iron Mountain by 21.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,199,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,744,000 after buying an additional 6,201,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $92,639,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $66,266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $5,870,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,393,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Shares of IRM traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.29. 309,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,110. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $191,400.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $349,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

