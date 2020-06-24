Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Novartis by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Novartis by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Novartis by 68.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 336,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after buying an additional 137,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.92. The stock had a trading volume of 30,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,160. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $205.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.75. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

