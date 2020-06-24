Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 12,201 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 26.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSEW. UBS Group AG grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSEW traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,780 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28.

