Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 2,749 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Air Lease comprises about 1.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 0.07% of Air Lease worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Air Lease by 35.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,511,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,714,000 after buying an additional 2,776,493 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter worth $206,041,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,796,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,438,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,012,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,697,000 after buying an additional 927,182 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,456,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,257,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AL traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 832,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,139. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Air Lease Corp has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.05.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Air Lease had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $511.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.79%.

In related news, Director Marshall O. Larsen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $121,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

