Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 4,417 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 1,065.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 444.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Meritage Homes stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.43. 15,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,370. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.05. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $79.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.02.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $890.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,950 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

