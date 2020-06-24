Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 454 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.28. 135,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

